Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the November 28th total of 3,630,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 863,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.26. 727,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,549. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.93. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 541.24% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $38,552,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas Fambrough sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $2,069,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,199,826 shares of company stock valued at $122,084,579 over the last ninety days. 21.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,467,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,868,000 after acquiring an additional 48,678 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,339,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,842,000 after acquiring an additional 35,905 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,420,000 after acquiring an additional 163,799 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,347,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,152,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,160,000 after acquiring an additional 406,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRNA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

