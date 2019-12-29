Digiwage Trading Down 0% Over Last Week (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digiwage coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Digiwage has a total market cap of $10,560.00 and $6.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00643185 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006395 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003231 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000301 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000958 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000223 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

