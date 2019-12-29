Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:SAUC) Short Interest Update

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:SAUC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 217,700 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the November 28th total of 239,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Diversified Restaurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.
SAUC stock remained flat at $$1.03 on Friday. 115,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,667. Diversified Restaurant has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Restaurant by 3.2% during the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 463,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 14,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Restaurant by 10.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Restaurant by 22.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Restaurant by 9.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,194,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 102,346 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Restaurant by 17.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 678,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 102,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.25% of the company’s stock.
Diversified Restaurant Company Profile
Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc, a restaurant company, operates Buffalo Wild Wings franchised restaurants in the United States. The company primarily offers fresh bone-in chicken wings, frozen boneless chicken, and potatoes. As of March 8, 2018, it operated 65 franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri.
