Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:SAUC) Short Interest Update

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:SAUC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 217,700 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the November 28th total of 239,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Diversified Restaurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

SAUC stock remained flat at $$1.03 on Friday. 115,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,667. Diversified Restaurant has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73.

Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.23 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Restaurant by 3.2% during the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 463,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 14,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Restaurant by 10.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Restaurant by 22.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Restaurant by 9.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,194,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 102,346 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Restaurant by 17.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 678,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 102,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.25% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Restaurant Company Profile

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc, a restaurant company, operates Buffalo Wild Wings franchised restaurants in the United States. The company primarily offers fresh bone-in chicken wings, frozen boneless chicken, and potatoes. As of March 8, 2018, it operated 65 franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri.

