DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.38 Million

Analysts expect that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will announce $10.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for DURECT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.45 million and the lowest is $4.80 million. DURECT reported sales of $3.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 186%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year sales of $28.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.68 million to $38.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $29.12 million, with estimates ranging from $24.39 million to $35.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 119.34% and a negative net margin of 105.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRRX. BidaskClub raised DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DURECT from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright set a $3.50 price objective on shares of DURECT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DURECT by 16.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,080,352 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 155,833 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 5.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,207,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 161,800 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 22.5% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,684,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 309,648 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of DURECT by 51.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 60,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DURECT by 15.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,092,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 950,305 shares during the period. 30.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRRX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.26. 1,936,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.81. DURECT has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.02 million, a P/E ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

