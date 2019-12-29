DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.92.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered DXC Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

DXC Technology stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.65. 2,189,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,904. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.03. DXC Technology has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 8.0% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 259,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 63.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 52.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 212,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 72,713 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at $2,949,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 5.5% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

