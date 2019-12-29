Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Short Interest Update

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 170,400 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the November 28th total of 197,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLNG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley set a $2.30 target price on Dynagas LNG Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 23,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Dynagas LNG Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.11. The company had a trading volume of 195,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,826. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 15.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Dynagas LNG Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $30.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.57 million.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

