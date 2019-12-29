eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Short Interest Update

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the November 28th total of 4,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 20.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
In other eHealth news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $99,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $342,240. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 43,575 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $755,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,141,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.
eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.74 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that eHealth will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI set a $125.00 target price on eHealth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $150.00 target price on eHealth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.91.
eHealth Company Profile
eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.
