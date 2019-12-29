eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Short Interest Update

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the November 28th total of 4,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 20.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other eHealth news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $99,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $342,240. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get eHealth alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 43,575 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $755,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,141,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHTH traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.44. 368,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,747. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 149.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.26. eHealth has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $112.22.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.74 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that eHealth will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI set a $125.00 target price on eHealth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $150.00 target price on eHealth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.91.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.