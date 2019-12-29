Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Short Interest Up 7.1% in December

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,090,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the November 28th total of 6,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.65.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,200. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.68. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $77.20 and a 52 week high of $108.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 1,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $48,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,597.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,400 shares of company stock worth $6,335,605 in the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.