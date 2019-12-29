Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Short Interest Up 16.6% in December

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the November 28th total of 875,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Employers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

NYSE:EIG traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.61. The stock had a trading volume of 123,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,778. Employers has a fifty-two week low of $39.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average is $42.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. Employers had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Employers will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Employers by 11.7% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Employers by 11.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Employers by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Employers by 10.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Employers by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

