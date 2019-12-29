Energi Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Energi has a total market cap of $49.88 million and $375,894.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $2.07 or 0.00028017 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Energi Coin Profile

Energi launched on April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 24,113,152 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Energi Coin Trading

Energi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

