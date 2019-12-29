Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Announces Dividend Increase – $2.20 Per Share

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 2.1993 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.
Shares of XLE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.68. 10,696,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,125,530. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a fifty-two week low of $55.55 and a fifty-two week high of $68.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.14 and its 200-day moving average is $60.18.
Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile
