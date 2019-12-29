Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Announces Dividend Increase – $2.20 Per Share

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 2.1993 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Shares of XLE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.68. 10,696,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,125,530. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a fifty-two week low of $55.55 and a fifty-two week high of $68.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.14 and its 200-day moving average is $60.18.

Get Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.