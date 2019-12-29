Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €18.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.30 ($17.79) target price on Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €16.18 ($18.81).

Engie has a twelve month low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a twelve month high of €15.16 ($17.63). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €14.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €14.05.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

