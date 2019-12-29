Equal (EQL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $966.00

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Equal has a total market capitalization of $193,894.00 and $966.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Equal has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Equal token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange, IDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Equal Profile

Equal’s genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 328,406,497 tokens. The official website for Equal is www.equaltoken.io . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, Mercatox, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

