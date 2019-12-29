Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $77.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $69.51 on Wednesday. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 12 month low of $46.83 and a 12 month high of $74.55. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.07.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.19). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $271.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.306 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

In related news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $432,586.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,388,821.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 533.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,143,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,104,000 after buying an additional 1,804,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,723,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,483,000 after purchasing an additional 642,897 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,048,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,523,000 after purchasing an additional 258,030 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 369,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,303,000 after purchasing an additional 215,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 400,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,564,000 after purchasing an additional 214,512 shares during the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

