Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the November 28th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Erytech Pharma stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.39% of Erytech Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

ERYP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Erytech Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Erytech Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Erytech Pharma in a research report on Sunday, November 10th.

Shares of ERYP stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.05. 33,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,499. The firm has a market cap of $80.55 million, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.58. Erytech Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37.

About Erytech Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

