Espers (ESP) Price Hits $0.0000

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded up 53.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Espers has a market cap of $618,028.00 and approximately $175.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Espers has traded up 78.8% against the dollar. One Espers coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Espers alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00058118 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00051469 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00591257 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00221875 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004603 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00084345 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001802 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Espers Profile

Espers is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Espers is espers.io . Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Espers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Espers and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.