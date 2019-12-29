Esportbits Hits 24-Hour Volume of $30,875.00 (HLT)

Esportbits (CURRENCY:HLT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last week, Esportbits has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Esportbits token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C2CX and Coinsbit. Esportbits has a market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $30,875.00 worth of Esportbits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Esportbits

Esportbits’ total supply is 303,843,732 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,013,360 tokens. Esportbits’ official Twitter account is @esportbit . The official website for Esportbits is esportbits.com . The Reddit community for Esportbits is /r/hyperloot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Esportbits’ official message board is esportbits.com/posts

Esportbits Token Trading

Esportbits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and C2CX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Esportbits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Esportbits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Esportbits using one of the exchanges listed above.

