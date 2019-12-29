Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 715,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the November 28th total of 664,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evoke Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 59,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Evoke Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Evoke Pharma in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoke Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Evoke Pharma stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,367. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.88. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Evoke Pharma will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

