Exosis (EXO) Trading Up 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, Exosis has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Exrates and Escodex. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $34,130.00 and $21,901.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,485.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.87 or 0.01801431 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.03 or 0.02871992 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00587563 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010951 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00629569 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00062016 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024188 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00395352 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 481,482 coins and its circulating supply is 316,482 coins. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Exrates and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

