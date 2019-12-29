FedoraCoin (TIPS) Hits Market Cap of $200,259.00

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 29th. One FedoraCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Gate.io. In the last seven days, FedoraCoin has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. FedoraCoin has a market capitalization of $200,259.00 and approximately $160.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00588900 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010978 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009758 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000232 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

FedoraCoin (TIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. FedoraCoin’s official website is www.tipsco.in . FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FedoraCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FedoraCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FedoraCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

