Fetch.ai 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.79 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $28.16 million and $7.79 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai token can now be bought for about $0.0430 or 0.00000579 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, WazirX, Bittrex and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00037972 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $456.31 or 0.06092879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00029912 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035386 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001865 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,745,965 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai

Fetch.ai Token Trading

Fetch.ai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Binance, Korbit, Coinall, Dcoin, HitBTC, Bittrex, MXC, Bitrabbit, BiKi, BitAsset, Bitbns, Coinsuper, WazirX, Hotbit, IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.