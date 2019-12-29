Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the November 28th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.7 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

FDBC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a 1 year low of $53.25 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.54. The company has a market cap of $241.26 million, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.33.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fidelity D&D Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Fidelity D&D Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDBC. BidaskClub cut Fidelity D&D Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Fidelity D&D Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 253.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity D&D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania.

