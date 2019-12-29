Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Short Interest Update

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,100,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the November 28th total of 11,050,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,111,833.92. Insiders have sold 48,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,409 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 34,364.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,872,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,666 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 468.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 514,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 423,775 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,213,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,927,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FITB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

FITB stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.90. 2,729,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,044,393. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

