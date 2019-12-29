Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,100,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the November 28th total of 11,050,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,111,833.92. Insiders have sold 48,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,409 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 34,364.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,872,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,666 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 468.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 514,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 423,775 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,213,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,927,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FITB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

FITB stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.90. 2,729,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,044,393. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit