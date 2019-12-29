First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Short Interest Update

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the November 28th total of 2,210,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 384,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,160,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 549.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 403,760 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $5,025,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,137,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,326,000 after purchasing an additional 237,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,224,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 209,096 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCF shares. ValuEngine cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

FCF stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $14.48. 450,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,760. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.43.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

