Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Shares of Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.61.

FIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Fitbit in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $7.30 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson downgraded Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.75 to $7.35 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Roth Capital lowered Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Fitbit from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.30 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of Fitbit stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.48. 5,369,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,557,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.75. Fitbit has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $347.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.33 million. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Fitbit will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Park sold 75,775 shares of Fitbit stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $508,450.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 527,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,536,284.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fitbit during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Fitbit by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Fitbit by 402.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 44,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fitbit by 429.4% in the 2nd quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 108,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 88,346 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

