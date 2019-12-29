FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $287.35.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $311.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $324.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

In related news, insider Garnsey Colette purchased 1,250 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $50,825.00. Also, insider Eales John purchased 2,000 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $79,572.00. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 50.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 94.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded up $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $285.82. 713,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,720. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $298.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.17. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FleetCor Technologies has a 12-month low of $180.05 and a 12-month high of $315.75.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.68 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 37.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

