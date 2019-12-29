Force Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $4.82 Million (FOR)

Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Force Protocol has a market cap of $4.82 million and approximately $892,221.00 worth of Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Force Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0193 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Force Protocol has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.28 or 0.06014051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00029878 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035544 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001855 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Force Protocol Profile

FOR is a token. It launched on November 14th, 2018. Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,337,316 tokens. The official message board for Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Force Protocol Token Trading

Force Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Force Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

