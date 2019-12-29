Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the November 28th total of 2,360,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 732,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NASDAQ:FSCT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.94. 251,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.57. Forescout Technologies has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.99 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 101.79% and a negative net margin of 35.27%. Forescout Technologies’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Forescout Technologies will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on FSCT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Forescout Technologies from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie set a $33.00 target price on shares of Forescout Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Forescout Technologies from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other Forescout Technologies news, CFO Christopher Harms sold 9,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $257,054.85. Also, Director James A. Beer sold 4,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $124,222.42. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,632 shares of company stock worth $8,492,319. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSCT. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,636,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 39.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Altai Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 10.8% during the third quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 294,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after purchasing an additional 28,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 6,996.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,805,000 after purchasing an additional 540,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

