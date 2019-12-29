Fortuna Achieves Market Cap of $305,960.00 (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last week, Fortuna has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Fortuna token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, FCoin, HitBTC and IDEX. Fortuna has a total market cap of $305,960.00 and $7,156.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00189532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.02 or 0.01362252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00124808 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Fortuna

Fortuna’s launch date was January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota

Buying and Selling Fortuna

Fortuna can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, FCoin, HitBTC, IDAX, TOPBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortuna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

