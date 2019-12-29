Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) Short Interest Up 18.9% in December

Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 217,500 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the November 28th total of 182,900 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,195,000. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLGT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $12.30 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Fulgent Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.15.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.24. 376,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,614. The firm has a market cap of $271.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.68 and a beta of 1.02. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 9.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. Research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

