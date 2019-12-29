GameCredits Hits Market Cap of $2.76 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last week, GameCredits has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000535 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, HitBTC, Livecoin and Bittrex. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $121,254.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00588958 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011169 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009646 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000472 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Crex24, YoBit, Livecoin, Bittrex, Upbit and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

