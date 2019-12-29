Gemini Dollar Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.55 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00013544 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, HitBTC, DEx.top and The Rock Trading. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $3.96 million and $3.55 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 3,903,375 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DEx.top, The Rock Trading and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

