Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN) Short Interest Update

Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the November 28th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.2 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Genesis Healthcare by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 19,889 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genesis Healthcare by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 68,619 shares in the last quarter. 21.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.64. 84,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,478. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. Genesis Healthcare has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $1.79.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Genesis Healthcare will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Genesis Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Genesis Healthcare

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

