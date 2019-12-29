Global Cryptocurrency (GCC) Price Tops $0.0019

Global Cryptocurrency (CURRENCY:GCC) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-CEX. Global Cryptocurrency has a total market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $257.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Global Cryptocurrency has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00587080 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011175 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009512 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000225 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Global Cryptocurrency (GCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 25th, 2015. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 1,657,729,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,482,828 coins. The official website for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com . The Reddit community for Global Cryptocurrency is /r/GCCProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Cryptocurrency’s official message board is www.thegcccoin.com/community

Global Cryptocurrency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Cryptocurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Cryptocurrency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Cryptocurrency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

