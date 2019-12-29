Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €70.00 Price Target for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FRA. Credit Suisse Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €77.63 ($90.26).

FRA opened at €75.68 ($88.00) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €76.40 and a 200 day moving average of €75.71. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52-week low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 52-week high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

