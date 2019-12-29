Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:GTE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:GTE) will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gran Tierra Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.03). Gran Tierra Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Gran Tierra Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gran Tierra Energy.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Gran Tierra Energy (NASDAQ:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $132.49 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GTE shares. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of GTE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.20. 2,029,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,042. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $2.64.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gran Tierra Energy (GTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.