Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Short Interest Down 13.9% in December

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the November 28th total of 25,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPP. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 295,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 36,309 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,267,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 21,014 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPP has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Green Plains Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of GPP stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $13.98. The company had a trading volume of 61,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,558. The firm has a market cap of $323.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.59. Green Plains Partners has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $16.47.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.85 million. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 53.01% and a negative return on equity of 57.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains Partners will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

