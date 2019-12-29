Grin Price Tops $0.99 on Top Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00013385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq, Hotbit, LBank and Coinall. Grin has a market cap of $29.65 million and approximately $27.65 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grin has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000619 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000061 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 29,976,660 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, BitForex, LBank, Coinall, Hotbit, Bisq and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

