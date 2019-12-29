Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

TV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered Grupo Televisa SAB from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Grupo Televisa SAB stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 556,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $13.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Grupo Televisa SAB had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa SAB will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 24.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,230,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,461 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 23.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,213,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,690 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 28.8% during the third quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 4,142,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,516,000 after acquiring an additional 925,472 shares during the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the second quarter valued at $34,489,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,300,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,275,000 after acquiring an additional 18,781 shares during the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

