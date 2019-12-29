Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Short Interest Up 13.2% in December

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the November 28th total of 2,870,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
TV stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.86. 556,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,890. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $13.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Grupo Televisa SAB had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa SAB will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Grupo Televisa SAB by 2,996.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Grupo Televisa SAB
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.
