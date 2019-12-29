Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Short Interest Up 13.2% in December

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the November 28th total of 2,870,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

TV stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.86. 556,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,890. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $13.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Grupo Televisa SAB had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa SAB will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

TV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays downgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Grupo Televisa SAB by 2,996.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Televisa SAB

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

