Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Hancock Whitney reported earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

HWC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens set a $41.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks set a $42.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

Shares of NYSE:HWC traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.80. 365,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,013. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.24. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $33.63 and a 52-week high of $44.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,028 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $85,054.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,550 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $228,382.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

