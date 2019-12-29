Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.

HLIT stock opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $690.20 million, a PE ratio of 254.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $115.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.88 million. Equities analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 28,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $228,697.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,771.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 237,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $1,942,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 407,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,047.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 295,561 shares of company stock worth $2,418,947. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 562.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 308,766.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

