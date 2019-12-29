Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a closed-end management investment company. The company invest in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt and minority equity. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is headquartered in New York, United Sates. “

Shares of HCAP stock opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. Harvest Capital Credit has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $51.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Harvest Capital Credit had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Harvest Capital Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 6,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $66,718.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $196,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

