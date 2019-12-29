Havy (HAVY) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Havy (CURRENCY:HAVY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Havy has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One Havy token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. Havy has a market cap of $11,043.00 and approximately $380.00 worth of Havy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00643216 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006400 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000301 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00001142 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Havy

HAVY is a token. Havy’s total supply is 8,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,754,340,681 tokens. Havy’s official Twitter account is @CapraCoin . Havy’s official website is havy.io

Havy Token Trading

Havy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Havy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Havy using one of the exchanges listed above.

