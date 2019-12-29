HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the November 28th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.5 days. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCHC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get HC2 alerts:

Shares of HC2 stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.11. 244,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,245. HC2 has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.31.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. HC2 had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $475.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.78 million. Research analysts expect that HC2 will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCHC. Raging Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HC2 during the second quarter worth about $2,056,000. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HC2 during the second quarter worth about $901,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HC2 by 2,014.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 318,305 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HC2 by 794.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 288,171 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC increased its stake in shares of HC2 by 30.0% during the third quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 945,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 218,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for HC2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HC2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.