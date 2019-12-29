HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Short Interest Update

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the November 28th total of 2,790,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of HD Supply stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.45. The company had a trading volume of 382,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,765. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. HD Supply has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

Get HD Supply alerts:

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 45.42%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. HD Supply’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HD Supply will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HDS. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered HD Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HDS. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in HD Supply by 309.7% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in HD Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in HD Supply by 18.4% in the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in HD Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in HD Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.