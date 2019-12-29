Head to Head Review: Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) versus Jiayin Group (NYSE:JFIN)

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) and Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ally Financial and Jiayin Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ally Financial 0 4 7 0 2.64 Jiayin Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ally Financial currently has a consensus price target of $36.91, suggesting a potential upside of 20.66%. Jiayin Group has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 226.92%. Given Jiayin Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jiayin Group is more favorable than Ally Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Ally Financial and Jiayin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ally Financial 26.29% 10.69% 0.83% Jiayin Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.2% of Ally Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Jiayin Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Ally Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ally Financial and Jiayin Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ally Financial $5.80 billion 2.00 $1.26 billion $3.34 9.16 Jiayin Group $419.16 million 0.66 $88.98 million $0.44 11.82

Ally Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Jiayin Group. Ally Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jiayin Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ally Financial beats Jiayin Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers automotive financing services, including providing retail installment sales contracts, loans and operating leases, term loans to dealers, financing dealer floorplans, other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, and fleet financing. It also offers financing services to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services. The Insurance Operations segment provides consumer finance protection and insurance products through the automotive dealer channel, and commercial insurance products directly to dealers. The Mortgage Finance Operations segment manages held-for-investment consumer mortgage finance loan portfolio that includes bulk purchases of jumbo and low-to-moderate income mortgage loans originated by third parties, as well as direct-to-consumer mortgage offerings. The Corporate Finance Operations segment offers senior secured leveraged cash flow and asset-based loans to middle market companies. It primarily focuses on businesses owned by private equity sponsors with loans used for leveraged buyouts, mergers and acquisitions, debt refinancing, restructurings, and working capital. The company, through its subsidiary, Ally Bank, also provides commercial banking products and services. In addition, it offers digital securities brokerage and investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as GMAC Inc. and changed its name to Ally Financial Inc. in May 2010. Ally Financial Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc. operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

