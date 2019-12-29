Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives $76.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.00.

HQY has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Healthequity to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Healthequity stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.03. 650,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,678. Healthequity has a 12-month low of $50.29 and a 12-month high of $85.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.67.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. Healthequity had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Healthequity’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthequity will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $227,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $775,280. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 10.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 127.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 66.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 14,603 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 2.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

