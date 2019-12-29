Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Commerce Corp. is the holding company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, Heritage Bank East Bay, Heritage Bank South Valley and Bank of Los Altos. The company offers a range of loans, primarily commercial, including real estate, construction, Small Business Administration), inventory and accounts receivable, and equipment loans. The company also accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market deposit accounts; and provides travelers’ checks, safe deposit, and other customary non-deposit banking services. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Heritage Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Heritage Commerce from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $761.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.85. Heritage Commerce has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $33.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.99 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 32.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,126.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 28.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 23,395 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 353.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 30,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 30,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 956,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 37,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

