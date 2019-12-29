Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Short Interest Update

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 721,900 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the November 28th total of 596,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 431,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NYSE HTH traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.64. 239,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average is $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.00. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28.
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.33. Hilltop had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $454.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hilltop will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 76,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 30,968 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Hilltop by 11.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 7,839 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the second quarter valued at $121,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 29.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 47,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 41.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 32,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on HTH shares. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.90.
About Hilltop
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
