Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Short Interest Update

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 721,900 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the November 28th total of 596,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 431,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE HTH traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.64. 239,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average is $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.00. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.33. Hilltop had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $454.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hilltop will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 76,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 30,968 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Hilltop by 11.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 7,839 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the second quarter valued at $121,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 29.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 47,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 41.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 32,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HTH shares. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.